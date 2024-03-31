13-year-old, 18-year-old shot in Cleveland early Sunday morning

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left two teens injured early Sunday morning on the city's East Side.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1400 block of East 111th Street in the city's Glenville neighborhood for a report of someone who had been shot.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two teens, a 13-year-old and an 18-year-old, had been shot. The younger teen was shot in both legs, while the older teen had been shot in the abdomen, authorities said.

Cleveland EMS transported both teens to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified in the case, and no further information has been released.

Police are also investigating a shooting that happened near East 112th Street and Nelson Avenue around 4 a.m. In that instance, authorities said a 49-year-old man was injured. Cleveland EMS took the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown.