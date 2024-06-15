13-year-old girl killed in Medina County crash

The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left a 13-year-old girl dead.

Just before 4 p.m. on Friday, the Medina County Sheriff's Office received numerous calls regarding a crash at the intersection of Chatham and Avon Lake roads, authorities said.

The initial investigation revealed that a Dodge minivan driven by a 38-year-old woman from Portage County failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by a dump truck traveling South on Avon Lake Road, authorities said.

A 13-year-old girl also from Portage County was extracted from the minivan and transported to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, authorities said. The driver of the minivan was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were in the dump truck and were not injured, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.