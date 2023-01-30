13-year-old shot and killed in Bedford, 15-year-old injured

A 15-year-old and a 13-year-old were found shot in Bedford on Sunday night; the 13-year-old boy died from his injuries, and now police are asking the public for information as they investigate.

At about 6:52 p.m., Bedford Police officers and Bedford Fire medics were dispatched to the area of Corkhill Road and Lee Road South for a report of a male who had been shot, according to a news release from the department.

Officers learned two teenagers had been shot, and both were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, the release states. The 13-year-old boy died as a result of his injuries.

Police have not released any additional information at this time, citing the ongoing investigation. They asked that anyone who may have information on the case call the Bedford Police Detective Bureau at 440-232-3408.

