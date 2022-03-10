13-year-old stabbed by another student at Holy Name Elementary School, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a stabbing Thursday morning at Holy Name Elementary School that left a 13-year-old girl injured.

The school is located in the 8300 block of Broadway Avenue.

Police said the girl was stabbed in the neck by another student. Cleveland EMS transported the girl to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is serious. Police said they found a knife at the scene.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, the stabbing resulted from an altercation between a fifth-grader and the victim, who is an eighth-grader. The fifth-grader was taken into custody by police.

The diocese released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Altercations between students are not tolerated at Holy Name Elementary School. Holy Name administrators will cooperate with the Cleveland Police in investigating this matter and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken once the school has completed its investigation.



Holy Name Elementary School works hard to create a safe and healthy environment for its students. Our school community prays for the swift recovery of the student who was injured."

The matter remains under investigation.

