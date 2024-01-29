Watch Now
13-year-old steals mother's car, crashes it into house after picking up 14-year-old friend, police say

Posted at 3:45 PM, Jan 29, 2024
Cleveland Heights Police detectives are investigating after they say a 13-year-old girl stole her mother's car, drove to pick up a friend and then crashed it into a house.

According to the department, the 13-year-old took her mother's car from their home on Navahoe Road Sunday morning around 1 a.m. Police said the girl's mother didn't report the theft to police at that time.

Around noon later that day, the 13-year-old went to her friend's house in the 3700 block of Northampton Road to pick up her 14-year-old friend. When the other teen's mom tried to block them in the driveway, the 13-year-old drove into the backyard, crashed into a nearby home and then drove off.

Police were contacted shortly thereafter.

The teens were found around 2 a.m. Monday. Neither one was injured from the previous day's crash.

Authorities said they are "reviewing this incident for potential criminal charges."

