13-year-old summer camper dies due to medical emergency

CLEVELAND — A 13-year-old from Cleveland has passed away at Camp Forbes in Highland Hills due to a medical emergency, according to the City of Cleveland.

The city said in a statement that camp counselors immediately called 911 and provided the teen with aid until emergency services arrived.

The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital and passed away there.

Councilman Kevin Bishop extended his condolences to the family.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I extend my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the young 13-year-old camper who tragically passed away after suffering a medical emergency at Camp Forbes. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of unimaginable grief. As a father, I grieve alongside all for the life lost far too soon," said Bishop in a statement. "Camp Forbes has long been a place of growth, fun, and discovery for our city’s youth. We recognize that this tragedy has deeply affected not only the family but also the camp staff, fellow campers, and the broader community. Grief counselors are on site at Camp Forbes and Stella Walsh Recreation Center to provide support for staff and camp families. We ask for compassion, privacy, and peace for the grieving family and everyone impacted. May this child’s memory forever be a light, and may their family find strength in the love and support of those around them."

Camp Forbes is a free summer camp for kids aged 9-13.

The city said grief counselors are available to provide support.

There is no further information regarding the situation at this time.