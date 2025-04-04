14 overnight car break-ins behind Cleveland apartment complex has residents frustrated

CLEVELAND — Crime is no stranger to Broadway Avenue, but what's pushing residents over the edge is a recent spree of car break-ins.

Cleveland Police confirm 14 vehicles were broken into behind the 5115 The Rising.

Jamesha Clark said her Lexus was broken into overnight Wednesday.

"The other day, I was coming out with my children to take them to school. It's like eight or nine in the morning. I come out and a young lady was out here like, 'I can't believe they did this again.' My car [was] ramshacked like tissue paper, all of my stuff that was in the car was basically thrown everywhere," Clark explained.

Her driver-side window was busted and her windshield is cracked.

To repair the driver-side window alone, Clark said the lowest estimate she has received thus far is $189, and that's without the cost of labor factored in.

"I don't got money like that. My children's birthdays are coming. I got two kids. Birthdays [are] in April. How do I explain this to my children? I gotta handle this first and then do for them. That's not fair," Clark stated.

Aside from the smashed window, Clark said between $10 and $15 was stolen from her car as well as her work phone.

"What I did is contact the property manager and the regional manager. I'm emailing them until they called me. They're like, 'That's the risk of basically parking in this parking lot.' I said, 'The risk? We need some security!' I don't feel safe in here with me and my kids. I'm ready to move," Clark stated.

We are aware of the recent vehicle break-in and are working closely with law enforcement as their investigation continues. The safety and security of our residents remain our top priority. We understand residents' concerns and appreciate their cooperation as we continue to work with the Cleveland Police Department. 5115 The Rising Manager, NRP Group

Clark said the apartment complex has offered her a payment plan for rent if needed while she works to repair her vehicle. She said that offer felt like a slap in the face.

"They basically just want their money," she added. "This is very costly."

Not only does Clark scold the criminals who have now cost her hundreds of dollars she didn't budget for, she and other residents blame the apartment complex for the lack of security.

"The bottom line is go to the square root of where the evil lies. Because you felt comfortable enough to rent everybody these dwellings, feel comfortable enough to make them safe," Cedric 'WaXx' told me.

Cedric said his significant other's vehicle was stolen about a year ago from the 5115 The Rising parking lot.

"They stole our car and I ain't like that. I still don't like it," Cedric said. "If you want to say you're building a community, a safe haven for people who've been oppressed, stick to your word."

Both Clark and Cedric suggested a gate with resident-only key card access. Clark said to go the extra mile more security cameras need to be installed, and she'd like to see the complex hire extra personnel to patrol the parking lot during overnight hours.

"This is not secure. Anybody could pull up in here. I keep expressing and expressing. People have got to have a voice," Clark stated. "This is unacceptable. I don't want to live like this. This is not what I signed up for."

Clark said it'll likely be a few weeks before she's able to afford a window repair. Until then, she'll continue driving around with tape and plastic sealing her window.

"I'm a single mom. I can't afford to pay them and get this fixed, so this is how I have to ride around. That looks tacky on my car. I can barely see out of it. It's thick like you really can't see. Then, it keeps raining. We've got to keep pressing this down because the rain is seeping in," Clark shared.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Clark is hopeful justice will prevail, though.

"I hope they do catch the person who did it. I don't care if it's the Kia guys. I don't care who it is. I'm willing to press charges. Just unacceptable," Clark stated.

Clark's one-year lease is up in July, and she does not plan to renew with the 5115 The Rising.

"If it is a landlord that's going to be watching this, please contact me. Please contact me because I'm willing to move as soon as possible. I have three children. I can't live under these circumstances. Please contact me," Clark pleaded.

If you have any information regarding the break-ins, please call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.