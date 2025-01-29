14-year-old charged for robbing Akron pizza delivery driver

A 14-year-old boy has been charged for allegedly robbing an Akron pizza delivery driver earlier this month. At least two other teens involved, Akron police said, have not been identified.

The 14 year old has been charged with aggravated robbery, according to police.

The robbery happened on Jan. 17 in the 60 block of Brighton Drive. When officers arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m., they were told by the 21-year-old Domino’s delivery driver that three teens allegedly took pizza, a key fob, and cash at gunpoint before leaving the scene on foot.

According to Akron police, officers followed footprints in the snow to a home in the 40 block of East Emerling Avenue and established a perimeter. The 14-year-old was detained after matching the description of one of the teens, and officers went inside after getting a search warrant.

Inside, they found a disassembled airsoft pistol and pizza boxes; outside, they found an empty pizza box.

Police say the 14-year-old later admitted to the robbery and was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police are still searching for the two other teens.

As of Jan. 28, authorities said there have been no new updates in the case.

