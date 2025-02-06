1
Natalie Savage
Assignment Desk Editor
natalieclenews5
NatalieCleNews5
Recent news articles by Natalie Savage
Local News
PAW Patrol Live! visits Cleveland APL ahead of Playhouse Square performances
Natalie Savage
Local News
Cedar Point hiring 7,000 seasonal employees
Natalie Savage
Entertainment
Local musician wins World Entertainment Award for Best Children's Album
Natalie Savage
Local News
14-year-old charged for robbing Akron pizza delivery driver
Natalie Savage
Local News
Entries open for Lake County student ‘bus wrap’ art contest
Natalie Savage
Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.