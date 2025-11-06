Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen shot 8 times at Bath Township mansion party dies

Bath Township Airbnb.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
Bath Township Airbnb.jpg
Posted

Bath Township police confirmed Thursday morning that Elijah Wells, the 18-year-old who was shot 8 times at an Airbnb mansion party over the weekend, has died.

Wells was one of nine people injured on Top O Hill Drive. The million-dollar home was rented through Airbnb.

News 5 reporter Bob Jones spoke with the Wells family earlier in the week, when he was in critical condition.

Watch:

Teen shot 8 times at Bath Township mansion party in critical condition

RELATED: Teen shot 8 times at Bath Township mansion party in critical condition.

As of Nov. 4, three of the other victims had been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by emailing intel@ohioattorneygeneral.gov or calling 855-BCI-OHIO.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.