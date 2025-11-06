Teen shot 8 times at Bath Township mansion party dies

Bath Township police confirmed Thursday morning that Elijah Wells, the 18-year-old who was shot 8 times at an Airbnb mansion party over the weekend, has died.

Wells was one of nine people injured on Top O Hill Drive. The million-dollar home was rented through Airbnb.

News 5 reporter Bob Jones spoke with the Wells family earlier in the week, when he was in critical condition.

As of Nov. 4, three of the other victims had been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by emailing intel@ohioattorneygeneral.gov or calling 855-BCI-OHIO.