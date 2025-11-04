Teen shot 8 times at Bath Township mansion party in critical condition

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An 18-year-old who was one of the nine people injured during a shooting at a mansion party in Bath Township on Sunday is fighting to recover from his severe injuries.

The family of Elijah Wells knows him as someone who loves rapping, performing, writing his own music and enjoying sports.

Over the weekend, Wells was part of a crowd, mostly teenagers, who gathered for a birthday party at a million-dollar home rented through Airbnb on Top O Hill Drive. Around midnight, Bath Township Police said there was a mass shooting inside the house.

"He just started coming out of his shell, and the first time he wanted to go out and have fun and be around people and be social — he's in the hospital fighting for his life, and it's just not OK," said Brittany Wells, Elijah's sister.

Wells was shot eight times that night and is in critical condition at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

"(His) left lung has collapsed. It's not working. His kidneys are shutting down. He's on dialysis," said Alicia Wells, Elijah's mother. "Right now, he's fighting for his life, but he can hear me when I talk. He'll open his eyes and he'll cry whenever I talk to him. My son is an amazing person."

Alicia Wells told News 5 her son broke his leg after he was shot while jumping from a balcony. Other kids carried him from the back of the house to the front, and then into the arms of police officers.

"I would ask the people that was attending the party to come forward," Wells said.

"My mom don't deserve to even feel like if she goes to sleep, she's gonna wake up and only have one kid left," Brittany Wells said.

Body camera footage from Bath Township showed the chaotic scene as officers arrived to treat the victims while many other party-goers scattered.

Shell casings from several different guns were found, but no one has been charged.

"I'm just mad at the lack of security. I'm mad at the lack of remorse for what happened to every child in the house," Wells said.

In the meantime, Elijah's family is hoping police will make arrests in the shooting and praying for Elijah, who has a long road of healing ahead of him.

"We're praying that whatever they're doing right now is working, but it's touch and go," Alicia Wells said.

