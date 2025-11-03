2 of 9 victims in Bath Township Airbnb shooting released from hospital

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli held a news conference Monday afternoon to ask for the public's help with the investigation into the Airbnb shooting that happened over the weekend that left nine people injured.

Watch the news conference:

It happened in the 900 block of Top O Hill in Bath Township.

Sinopoli said that nine people were injured, multiple of whom were shot. Two of the shooting victims have been released from the hospital. The conditions of the other victims are unknown at this time.

The home where the shooting occurred is an Airbnb with an out-of-state owner, Sinopoli said. The owner told police that she was unaware there was a party planned or happening at her rental.

According to Sinopoli, the officers and EMS responded to the address after receiving multiple calls of shots fired at a party attended mostly by juveniles. When police arrived at the house, most of the crowd scattered except for those who were injured.

The chief is asking the public for cell phone video of the scene to help identify how many shooters there were and what prompted the violence.

There's no current threat to the community, but officers remained on a heightened alert and are "diligently working on finding those responsible."

During the news conference, Bath Township Fire Chief Rob Campbell also spoke about EMS and firefighters responding to the scene.

Campbell said that first responders staged at the intersection of Yellow Creek Road near Top O Hill and created a casualty collection point. Police officers treated the victims at the scene and then brought the wounded down to EMS to transport them to the hospital.

According to Campbell, this was the first time the police and fire departments used the county's recently rewritten mass casualty plan, which he said worked well.

The home is still considered a crime scene and has not been released by the Ohio BCI.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police department's detective bureau at 330-666-3736 or Ohio BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO.