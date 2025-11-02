Shooting at Airbnb rental in Bath Township leaves 9 injured

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a large party at an Airbnb in Bath Township that left nine people injured.

According to Bath police chief Vito Sinopoli, it happened in the 900 block of Top O Hill Drive around midnight.

Bath Township police said the victims, juveniles, were shot at a party that was promoted on social media. Sinopoli said at least nine were shot. Some self-transported to the hospital. The shooting happened inside the residence, and no arrests have been made.

Police responded to a chaotic scene as first responders provided life-saving aid to victims before they were taken to the hospital, said Sinopoli. Their conditions are unknown.

Airbnb rentals are prohibited in Bath Township.

BCI is also assisting the Bath Township Police Department in this investigation.

"This is a community — violence is not commonplace here," Spinoli said. "We do our very best to ensure the protection of our residents and business owners. When an incident like this occurs, we're very upset about it. We're going to do our very best to find out who's responsible for this and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

Eight years ago, a 17-year-old was shot in the knee in a drive-by outside a party at an Airbnb in Bath.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police department's detective bureau at 330-666-3736.