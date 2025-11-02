Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSummit County

Actions

Shooting at Airbnb rental in Bath Township leaves 9 injured

Police say juveniles had gathered for a party promoted on social media
Police are investigating a mass casualty shooting that happened early Sunday morning at an Airbnb in Bath Township where juveniles had gathered for a large party.
Shooting at Airbnb rental in Bath Township leaves 9 injured
Shooting at Airbnb rental in Bath Township leaves 9 injured
Posted
and last updated

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a large party at an Airbnb in Bath Township that left nine people injured.

According to Bath police chief Vito Sinopoli, it happened in the 900 block of Top O Hill Drive around midnight.

Bath Township police said the victims, juveniles, were shot at a party that was promoted on social media. Sinopoli said at least nine were shot. Some self-transported to the hospital. The shooting happened inside the residence, and no arrests have been made.

Screenshot 2025-11-02 044456.png

Police responded to a chaotic scene as first responders provided life-saving aid to victims before they were taken to the hospital, said Sinopoli. Their conditions are unknown.

Airbnb rentals are prohibited in Bath Township.

BCI is also assisting the Bath Township Police Department in this investigation.

"This is a community — violence is not commonplace here," Spinoli said. "We do our very best to ensure the protection of our residents and business owners. When an incident like this occurs, we're very upset about it. We're going to do our very best to find out who's responsible for this and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

Eight years ago, a 17-year-old was shot in the knee in a drive-by outside a party at an Airbnb in Bath.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police department's detective bureau at 330-666-3736.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.