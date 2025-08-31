Habitat for Humanity leader thunderstruck at Cleveland Air Show

If you’ve been around Cleveland this past weekend, chances are, you’ve heard the roar of jet engines zipping through the skies. The Cleveland Air Show is back, and one local leader got closer to the action than most.

“I never used the word awesome correctly until Friday,” John Litten said Sunday, two days after he got to ride along with the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds.

Every year, the Cleveland Air Show selects a “hometown hero” to honor with a ride-along. This year, it was Litten, the president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

“I’m not quite sure I’m a hero,” Litten said. “I think I’m surrounded by heroes at work every day, including our staff and volunteers, but [it’s] just an excellent opportunity to get to do something once in a lifetime.”

Litten said he wasn’t told if he would be able to be on the flight until earlier this week, given the physicals, government approvals, and other background requirements he needed to pass. But, when the green light was given and the briefings were over, he was extremely nervous and extremely excited to take to the skies.

John Litten

“It turned out to be the greatest roller coaster you’ve ever been on times 100,” he said.

I asked Litten what it meant to him to represent his organization and the work they do in this way.

“Saying it’s an honor doesn’t quite do it justice,” he said. “But I know how blessed and lucky I am to get opportunities to do things that most people only dream of.”

The Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, like other branches across the United States, enables people who would otherwise be unable to become homeowners by offering home rehabilitation services, major home repairs, and 0% interest loans, allowing families to own their homes and build equity in them.

“I say every day I have the best job in Cleveland,” Litten said.

When asked if he had any “hometown heroes” of his own that he wanted to spotlight, he again pointed to his staff and the many volunteers who, he said, give tens of thousands of hours every year to the organization. The Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is always looking for those willing to give their time, talent and treasures.

“Everybody from Jimmy Carter on down has volunteered for Habitat,” Litten said. “We’re always looking for people interested in volunteering.”

Volunteer opportunities can include construction, but there are also a myriad of other ways to get involved. And, if you’re tight on time, donations go a long way as well.

“It’s not getting any cheaper to build a house in Cleveland or the United States,” Litten said. “And so, the easiest way to give or to volunteer would be to visit our website."

Litten also urged people to support the Cleveland Air Show.

“We’re lucky to have one of the premier air shows in the United States here in Cleveland.”

John Litten

According to the U.S. Air Force’s website, the Thunderbirds perform for people worldwide, seeking to excite, inspire, and display the “pride, precision, and professionalism” of the U.S. Air Force.

The Cleveland Air Show will continue through Labor Day.