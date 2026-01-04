Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 dead in Saturday evening house fire

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a Saturday evening fire that killed two adults and a dog.

The Green Fire Department responded at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday night to the 3000 block of Myersville Road for a house fire. Upon arrival, they pulled an elderly couple from the home, but both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Green Fire, the American Red Cross is assisting two other displaced residents who were not home at the time of the fire. A dog was found dead inside the residence, but four cats were able to escape the house.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene along with the fire departments from Coventry, Greentown, Lakemore, Jackson Township, Springfield Township and Uniontown.

The State Fire Marshal's Office, assisted by Green Fire investigators, is investigating the incident.

