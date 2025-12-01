Yappy Paw-lidays! Summit County Animal Control reduces adoption fees in time for Christmas

'Tis the season to bring home a new furry friend!

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro's office announced Monday that Summit County Animal Control will be running an adoption special from Monday, December 1, to Tuesday, January 6. While dog adoption fees are typically $94, you can bring your new pooch home for the holidays for only $28.

To browse adoptable dogs, please visit Summit County Animal Control's Facebook or the 24 Pet Connect website.

All adoptable dogs will be microchipped and caught up on their bloodwork, treatments, and vaccinations, including intestinal de-worming, spaying or neutering, and flea treatments. Also included in the adoption cost is a 2026 Summit County Dog License.

You can also call to schedule an appointment at (330) 643-2845.

The Summit County Animal Control is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

