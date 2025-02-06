Watch Now
PAW Patrol Live! visits Cleveland APL ahead of Playhouse Square performances

VStar Entertainment Group
CLEVELAND — PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure” will arrive at Playhouse Square this weekend, but that did not prevent Skye and crew from making a special stop early to support local shelter pets.

The cast toured the Cleveland Animal Protective League’s (APL) facility Wednesday morning, hoping to promote teamwork, kindness, 'pawsitivity,' and being a good member of the community.

“I think just going out and giving people the opportunity to get involved and encouraging other people to get involved in their communities is something that we really strive to do,” said Andre Williams, a performer and spokesperson for the tour.

Part of the event included making blankets and enrichment toys for the cats and dogs in the shelter, and families present when the shelter opened enjoyed a special photo opportunity with Skye, described by Williams as a “fan-favorite.”

Skye Meet and Greet Credit: VStar Entertainment Group

“When we brought her out, the kids got really happy jumping around, taking pictures and whatnot,” Williams said. “So it was, it was a lot of energy in the room and a lot of joy as well amongst the staff and us as well, just like being there.”

Skye also got the chance to meet some new four-legged friends during her visit.

Skye makes a new friend Credit: VStar Entertainment Group

Williams told News 5 they try to do events like these in different cities when they get the chance.

"No job's too big, no pups too small," he said. "That's their motto, and that really resonates with people, I think."

Skye wasn’t the only pup with a mission. As part of their commitment to the community, Marshall and Ryder stopped by UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital to read to patients, hoping to “give a little joy in the room” amidst a gloomy Wednesday in Cleveland.

The performance promises to be different from the TV show and in more ways than just seeing the characters in person.

The show will follow Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge. What that challenge is, nobody knows...yet.

“Since this show is a brand-new story line, nobody has seen this story happen,” Williams said. Additionally, he promised the show’s new music, singing and dancing would be fun for the whole family.

PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure" Credit: VStar Entertainment Group

There will be three shows on Saturday: 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday's performances are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the live show, CLICK HERE.

The Cleveland APL is a private, nonprofit humane society operating since 1913. It relies solely on donations and program fees. CLICK HEREfor more information, including adoptable animals, programs and services, events, and donations.

PAW Patrol is an animated preschool series that airs on Nickelodeon and is produced by Spin Master Entertainment.

