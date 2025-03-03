Springfield Township Police looking for masked man who robbed gas station

Springfield Township Police are searching for a man wearing a bizarre mask who they say robbed a BP gas station Sunday night.

The man robbed the S Arlington Road gas station shortly before 7:45 p.m., before leaving and running north minutes later, according to police.

Officers searched the area but could not find a man matching the description; a mask obscured his face, police said. On Sunday night, the department posted on Facebook and asked for public assistance to identify him.

If you have any information about the man’s identity, you can email Detective Brian Troyer at btroyer@springfieldtownship.us.