14-year-old Mansfield boy dies after being pulled from Pleasant Hill Lake in Perrysville

PERRYSVILLE, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy from Mansfield who went swimming with his family on Sunday at Pleasant Hill Lake Park died after being pulled from the water.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in Perrysville, located in Richland County.

According to the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, the boy was swimming with family members but at some point went missing. He was found in about 33 inches of water following a short search.

Authorities said beachgoers administered first aid until park rangers and EMS arrived.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

A preliminary cause of death hasn't been released.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family who lost their loved one,” said Craig Butler, executive director from MWCD. “I am proud of the MWCD Rangers, and all involved and who worked quickly and diligently to begin CPR and first aid in attempts to save the boy. It is so tragic to hear of this loss.”

The matter remains under investigation.

