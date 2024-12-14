14-year-old shot, injured by Cleveland police officer Saturday morning

Early Saturday morning, a 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting involving Cleveland police.

Cleveland police were conducting an investigation on over 30 new car break-ins in the Midtown Neighborhood on Friday night, police said. During their investigation, they discovered the 14-year-old may be involved in the break-ins.

Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, officers located the suspect vehicle parked in a driveway with three occupants in it, police said. Detectives tried to make contact with the people in the vehicle as they were exiting, but upon seeing police, the occupants returned to the vehicle.

The vehicle fled through an adjacent yard, and detectives attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled west on St. Clair Avenue, police said. The vehicle was identified as a white Kia Sportage that had recently been reported stolen.

Around 3:20 a.m., the vehicle returned to the 800 block of East 146th Street, and officers set up a perimeter, police said.

At 4 a.m., officers attempted to make contact with the occupants and discovered the 14-year-old asleep or unconscious at the wheel, police said.

The teen woke up, and when he saw the officers, he put the car in drive and hit a police car. He then attempted to use his vehicle to push it and then reversed, striking a garage. Then, he again put the car in drive and drove towards officers, police said.

One officer fired at the teen once, striking him in the shoulder, police said.

Officers rendered aid to the teen, who was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released, police said. The teen is now in custody.

The shooting is under investigation by the Cleveland Police Use of Force Investigation Team, and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.