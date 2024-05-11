14th annual Soap Box Derby Gravity Stem Challenge returns to Derby Downs in Akron

AKRON — Over 70 students from Akron and surrounding schools participated in the 14th annual Soap Box Derby Gravity Racing Stem Challenge at Derby Downs.

At the Soap Box Derby Gravity Racing Stem Challenge, students not only built and raced soap box derby cars but also gained practical knowledge of key STEM concepts, including force, friction and gravity.

"I am so grateful to have this opportunity because I have never done anything like this," said 8th grader Kristina Gonzalez.

Gonzalez attends St. Vincent DePaul. This is her second year competing in the competition.

"Last year, was my first year doing this, so I wasn't very prepared mentally wise. I didn't know how to exactly do everything correctly, but I came back this year knowing what I did wrong, and I did everything right this year," she said.

Gonzalez and her team won more than five races today, calling it a comeback year.

The American Soap Box Derby World Championship will return to Akron in July. More than 300 boys and girls from around the country, Japan and Canada are expected to compete in the annual event.