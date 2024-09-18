15 elected officials allegedly receive mysterious package containing powdery substance, Frank LaRose says

At least 15 elected officials in Ohio received a mysterious package that prompted several security threat investigations, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The packages, which were from an unknown sender, are believed to contain a "powdery substance," LaRose said. Investigators from other states have found the substance to be non-hazardous.

“Fortunately, we were notified by our law enforcement partners to be on the lookout for this package, and we were able to intercept it before it reached our office,” said LaRose. “The security of our employees and all election officials across Ohio is a top concern as we enter a critical period in the election cycle. We’ve now seen two assassination attempts directed at a presidential candidate, and the FBI is actively investigating several threats here in Ohio. We need to lower the temperature of our political discourse and send a clear, bipartisan message that we resolve our elections in this country with ballots not bullets.”

In addition to these packages, Gov. Mike DeWine recently approved additional security protection for LaRose following multiple personal threats against him, which are actively being investigated, LaRose said.