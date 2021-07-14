15-year-old arrested in connection with Maple Heights carjacking

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 15-year-old male has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking incident at Costco in Mayfield Heights early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 1400 block of Golden Gate Boulevard.

According to police, three younger males approached a woman in the store's parking lot, held her at gunpoint and assaulted her. They then stole her purse and fled in her car and another vehicle they drove there in.

Police say the 15-year-old suspect is from Cleveland. Authorities are working to identify other suspects.

The woman's vehicle, as well as the other vehicle involved, have both been recovered. That second vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Cleveland.

The matter remains under investigation.

