15-year-old boy killed, 3 other teens wounded at unpermitted block party

CLEVELAND — A violent weekend on Cleveland’s east side left four teens shot, including a 15-year-old boy who did not survive.

Police say it happened on Highview Drive at a block party for which no one had a permit, late Saturday night.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office identified the boy who died as Darnell Haynes of Cleveland Heights.

Police say a bullet grazed a 17-year-old girl. A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl were also shot and taken to the hospital in a private car.

Beverly Jordan lives on Highview Drive near Lee Road. She says it’s a quiet street with only retired people and seniors living there, like herself.

She knew something wasn’t right late Saturday when she heard a lot of noise.

“All of a sudden they were running through people’s yards and everything, and I’m like, 'nah nah,'” Jordan said.

Jordan called the police, but said no one showed up. Later, she heard gunshots and took cover while calling the police again.

“All of a sudden we heard 'pow pow pow pow pow' and I’m like OK, let me get my cane, and I went to the back of the house,” Jordan said.

Just last month, and about two miles away, seven teens survived a shooting at a car meet at Lee Harvard Plaza.

Police arrested four men in connection with that shooting.

Professor Dan Flannery is an expert on youth violence at Case Western Reserve University.

Flannery says there is usually an increase in gun violence in the summertime.

But the main issues remain.

“Easy access to firearms for young people and the perception among many young people that everyone is carrying a firearm, so I’m going to carry one too,” Flannery said.

Flannery says parents can send a message to their kids about being safe and who they’re with, but says it shouldn’t all be on the parents’ shoulders when kids make impulsive decisions.

“Part of it [the answer] is, look, there's been significant cutbacks in funding for summer activities,” Flannery said.

In April, the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance lost a $2 million grant that was split among three organizations.

Jordan says kids need things to do to shake their minds.

“The mothers, they’re working two jobs, trying to take care of the family. You know it’s just sad. I don’t know the answer,” Jordan said.

Jordan is familiar with young people in trouble. She says she retired from Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court after 32 years.

“I found talking to the young people there to find out what’s going on. You know, is it a family problem? Sometimes they just need somebody to talk to,” Jordan said.

Her street may be quiet now, but Jordan isn’t hopeful it’ll stay that way.

“It’ll probably happen sometime down the line again just because of the way things are,” Jordan said.

Police continue to investigate.