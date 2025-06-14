15-year-old boy shot, killed in Akron

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Akron Friday evening, according to Akron Police Chief Brian Harding.

At approximately 5:31 p.m., Akron officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South Rhodes Avenue and Oberlin Court, Harding said.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who was wounded by a gunshot, Harding said.

According to the chief, the boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The incident is under investigation by detectives from the juvenile, major crimes and crime scene units.

"Today, our city is grieving the loss of a 15-year-old boy whose life was taken by gun violence. Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and people impacted by this senseless tragedy," said Harding, "I cannot overstate how deeply this affects us all. The Akron Police Department is fully committed to finding those responsible and bringing justice to this family. We will not rest until we have answers."

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The department said citizens can also give information anonymously through the following:



The Summit County Crimestoppers: call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

