15-year-old dies days after being shot in head by teen victim returning fire; 3rd teen in custody

CLEVELAND — A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead March 25 after being shot in the head on March 20 at a home in the 3800 block of West 31st Street, according to Cleveland Police.

According to police, on March 20, officers responded to a call for two males shot at the scene. One 15-year-old boy was located on the porch of the residence with a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to MetroHealth Hospitals in critical condition where he died on March 25.

A second 15-year-old boy was located in the home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was also transported to MetroHealth Hospitals where he is expected to recover, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation at the scene, officers learned that there were two 15-year-olds in the home where the incident took place when a third 15-year-old knocked at the door and was met by gunfire from one of the teens in the home.

The teen who knocked on the door was shot in the abdomen and returned fire, striking the teen in the head. That teen later died from his injuries at MetroHealth hospital.

The other teen in the home fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later, according to police.

The incident is under investigation by the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit.

