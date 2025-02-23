15-year-old in serious condition after accidental shooting, Elyria Police say

A 15-year-old is in serious condition after what appears to be an accidental shooting occurred Saturday afternoon, according to Elyria Police.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Melvyn Lane for a report of a possible shooting, Elyria Police said.

Upon arrival, officers located the teen boy who had sustained a gunshot wound. The Elyria Fire Department and LifeCare personnel responded and provided immediate medical care, police said.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, police said.

Preliminary findings suggest the shooting was accidental, but the investigation is still ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Elyria Police at 440-326-1212.