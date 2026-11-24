EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police detectives are investigating how a reported burglary ended in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old over the weekend.

Police identified Edward Cary III as the person killed on East 222nd Street on Saturday.

The department said officers responded to a burglary in progress on East 222nd Street and found Cary unresponsive in the hallway. He died at the hospital.

Neighbors told News 5 the young man was trying to break into an apartment when he was shot. Cary’s sister said her family was told a similar story.

"He was a kind kid. He was a loving soul. I just wish we could have helped him more. I wish we would've found a better way to guide him," said Madam Walker.

Walker spoke to News 5 from South Carolina Tuesday, where she said many of the family’s eight siblings now live. She said Cary was living with his dad and 2 other siblings in Northeast Ohio.

The 15-year-old freshman had recently joined ROTC and wanted a military career. But Walker said his life took a tragic turn.

"You're one of the babies out of us. Now we have to bury you. It's crazy," she said.

Walker said she was told Cary was involved in the reported break-in.

"He was just a scared kid trying to fit in. And that's what we kept getting on him about: you don't have to 'fit in' to be cool. Just be yourself, Walker said.

Police have not released information about who shot Cary and if anyone else was involved in the burglary. They did share photos of a person described as a "person of interest."

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Walker said her family has its own questions about what happened. She believes her brother fell in with the "wrong friends" despite the family's best efforts.

"We tried. We tried to get him down the right path, but in the end he made his own decisions," she said.

She shared an online fundraiser to help the family cover the unexpected costs of a memorial service. You can contribute by CLICKING HERE.

Police said detectives are still investigating the incident. Anyone with relevant information can contact the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.