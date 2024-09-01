15-year-old suspect in custody for fatal shooting in Euclid, Friday

Police identified a 15-year-old boy as the suspect in a shooting near a Euclid fire station that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured four other teens Friday night, according to the Euclid Police Department.

Authorities say they found the Euclid resident at approximately 8:00 p.m. Saturday and arrested him at a private residence.

He is currently in custody at a Juvenile Detention Center, authorities said.

"We ask that you keep all of the families and friends forever affected by this horrible tragedy in your thoughts and prayers," Euclid police said.

The shooting happened about an hour after a Euclid High School football ended Friday night.

Police investigating shooting that left 1 teen killed and 4 teens injured

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact the EPD Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.