5 shot outside of Euclid Fire Department Friday evening

Five people were shot outside of a Euclid Fire Department Friday evening, according to Euclid Fire and EMS.

Three of the five were transported to University Hospitals, while the other two were transported to Hillcrest Hospital, authorities said.

Wickliffe Fire Department, Willowick Fire Department and South Euclid Fire Department assisted, authorities said. Euclid Police are investigating the shooting.

A News 5 crew arrived on the scene around 11 p.m. and saw at least a dozen police cruisers at the time.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.