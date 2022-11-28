16 people die in car crashes over Thanksgiving holiday week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than a dozen people were killed in car crashes during the week of Thanksgiving, according to data released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said 16 people died in 15 car crashes between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27. Last year, 17 people died in a total of 14 crashes. In 2020, 11 people were killed. In 2019, 18 people died in a crash during the same time period.

Of this year's crashes, 10 people who died were not wearing seat belts. Two of the victims were pedestrians. Six of the crashes involved an impaired driver, OSHP said.

In total, 270 were arrested during the reported period for operating a vehicle while impaired. One-hundred-thirty people were arrested on drug charges. Nearly 700 people were ticketed for not wearing a seat belt. One hundred people were ticketed for distracted driving.

