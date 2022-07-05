16 people die in crashes in Ohio over July Fourth weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to data released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, more than a dozen people were killed over the holiday weekend in crashes across the state.

In total, there were 559 crashes between July 1 and July 4. Sixteen people died in 16 of those crashes with four of those crashes involving some form of impairment, OSHP said.

Regarding impairment, OSHP said troopers arrested 444 people for driving impaired. They also arrested 239 people for drug-related offenses.

OSHP said it provided assistance to 2,588 drivers over the weekend and had more than 33,000 total traffic contacts.

The number of fatal crashes this year is down from the holiday period that occurred from July 2 to July 5 last year. In 2021, 23 people died in 21 crashes, according to OSHP. Twelve of those crashes involving fatalities had drugs or alcohol involved.

The period from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend is referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive buckled, focused and sober.

