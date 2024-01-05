16-year-old arrested on aggravated murder charge for death of 14-year-old in November 2023

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday morning for the shooting death of a 14-year-old last November.

The teen is accused of shooting the 14-year-old multiple times in the chest and leg near East 93rd Street and Edmunds Avenue. The victim's name wasn't released.

According to authorities, the 16-year-old boy was found in the 3100 block of Augustine Drive in Parma. He tried to barricade himself in the home but was eventually taken into custody when he surrendered. He's charged with aggravated murder.

"It is tragic that a 14-year-old was killed due to senseless gun violence. The US Marshals will continue to assist the Cleveland Division of Police in protecting the citizens of Cleveland by tracking down and arresting these violent fugitives," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot.