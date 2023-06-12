16-year-old boy driving 'possibly stolen' Jeep in Cleveland fatally shot; 21-year-old suspect in custody

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Cleveland early Saturday morning, and police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with his death.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, it happened just before 3 a.m. in the 6500 block of Clark Avenue on the border of the city's Stockyards and Detroit-Shoreway neighborhoods.

Officers responded to the scene and found the teen dead on the street near a Jeep. Authorities said the 16-year-old was driving the Jeep "and that vehicle was possibly stolen" when the shooting occurred.

Police haven't named the 21-year-old suspect or the charges he is facing.

No further information has been released.

