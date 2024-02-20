16-year-old gets 12-15 years in prison for Canton birthday party shooting

A 16-year-old boy will spend the next 12 to 15 years behind bars after he took a plea deal for a birthday party shooting that happened in Canton last April.

The shooting happened on April 3, 2023, at the American Legion in the 1600 block of Cleveland Ave. NW during a sweet 16 birthday party.

According to the Stark County Prosecutor's Office, the teen fired into a crowd. Witnesses say the gunshots followed a fight that broke out at the venue.

As part of the plea deal, the teen pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault. Both charges carried firearm specifications. Judge Taryn Heath handed down his sentence Tuesday.

