Three teens shot at sweet 16 birthday party, two arrests made

Three teens are recovering after a shooting in Canton. It happened Saturday evening at a sweet 16 birthday party.

“The kids were having a good time, the music was blasting, next thing I know all I heard was yelling and shots fired,” said Aaron, who was a DJ at the party.

Dozens of teenagers were in a party room at the American Legion building for a sweet 16 birthday party. A witness said the party was just getting started, when a fight broke out.

“I heard shuffling and fighting and then I heard gunshots,” said Alyssa.

Another group of people were in a room next door when shots were fired.

“We run around and duck behind the bar and all that and didn’t know what was going on,” said Dave Kinser. “Then everything broke loose and we locked the doors so no one could get on the other side.”

Party-goers said locking the doors trapped them inside with the shooters.

“I am trying to open the door to help these kids escape and they are not opening the door for us it was insane,” Alyssa said.

Three teenagers were shot and were taken to the hospital. They do not have life-threatening injuries. Canton Police arrested two 15-year-old boys who are now facing tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, and receiving stolen property charges.

“Guys getting in fights, when I was young, they fought, now people pull out a gun and shoot each other,” said Kinser. “It’s crazy.”

This investigation is ongoing. Canton Police ask anyone with information in regard to this crime to call at 330-489-3144.

