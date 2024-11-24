16-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting Saturday night

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police said.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to the 6300 block of Woodland Avenue for the shooting, police said.

Cleveland EMS transported the girl to a nearby hospital, where she is in critical condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy who was handling a firearm was taken into custody, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details are available at this time.