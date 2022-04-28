16-year-old girl shot, killed inside Mansfield home Wednesday morning, police say

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl was shot inside a home in Mansfield Wednesday morning and later died in the hospital after police responded to a 911 call and heard a gunshot while trying to contact the occupants inside the home.

At about 8:53 a.m. Wednesday, a Richland County dispatcher took a 911 call from an unknown female caller who sounded upset and said “to please send police” to a home in the 100 block of Stewart Avenue, according to a news release from Mansfield police. The caller disconnected before any other information could be obtained.

The dispatcher relayed the information to Mansfield Public Service Communications, who then dispatched officers to the Stewart Avenue house.

As officers were trying to contact occupants inside the house, a gunshot was heard, the release states. Officers immediately ordered the occupants out of the residence. Two females exited onto the front porch, one of whom was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The other female was detained until the scene was safe.

Offices began life-saving measures on the 16-year-old girl with the gunshot wound until EMS arrived and transported her to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Major Crimes detectives interviewed several people in reference to the incident. Police conducted a search, and a handgun and other evidence was collected from the house.

At this time, no suspects have been identified as police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

Police said the 911 call appears to have come from the house where the shooting occurred, but police do not know who made the call.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.

