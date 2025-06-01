Watch Now
16-year-old shot, injured in Willowick

(Source: Raycom Media)
The Willowick Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy injured Saturday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to Willowick Drive for a report of a single gunshot heard in the area, police said.

Upon arrival, they located the 16-year-old who was suffering a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old was released from the hospital Sunday, police said.

At this time, no one has been arrested, and anyone with information is asked to contact Willowick Police at 440-585-1234.

