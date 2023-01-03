16-year-old shot, killed at hotel in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy died late Tuesday morning after he was shot at a hotel in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

Officers responded to the Quality Inn, 500 N. Trimble Road, just before 11 a.m. after a hotel employee reported hearing gunshots, authorities said.

Officers located the 16-year-old inside a stairwell. He had been shot multiple times, according to police. An official cause of death will be determined by the Richland County Coroner's Office.

"Major Crimes detectives are working to find out what led to the shooting death as well as to identify a suspect(s). Details are very limited as this is an active and fluid investigation," police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.

