16-year-old shot, killed in Mansfield Wednesday afternoon

Posted at 6:24 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 18:24:59-04

A 16-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Mansfield, according to Mansfield Police.

Just after 2 p.m., police responded to a house on E. Chestnut Street in Mansfield for a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds, Mansfield Police said.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital, where the victim was later pronounced deceased, Mansfield Police said.

Major Crimes detectives are working to identify who shot the teen and what led to the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Ronnie Swisher at 419-755-9432.

