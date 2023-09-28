17-year-old cancer patient celebrated with two unique homecoming celebrations

HURON, Ohio — A Huron High School senior just missed her homecoming because she was in the hospital recovering from brain surgery.

Instead, 17-year-old Megan Krafty's community and the Cleveland Clinic brought a homecoming to her.

Last Friday, wearing a sparkly pink dress, ushered in by her Dad, Megan went to homecoming in the hospital. Her boyfriend Tommy brought a pink rose and matching corsage. The staff at Cleveland Clinic learned Megan loves Christmas and went all out.

Cleveland Clinic Megan and Tommy share a homecoming dance with the help of Cleveland Clinic staff.

"They decorated the gym in a Christmas theme; it was all about her. It was called 'ho, ho, homecoming' last Friday, and I think we were all just so surprised at the care they put into this whole event," said Jill Edwards, Megan's Mom.

Hospital staff made sure Megan got some of those special moments she wanted, twirling with Tommy out on the dance floor. On Wednesday afternoon, Megan had another kind of homecoming. Weeks after, doctors removed 70% of a golf ball-sized glioma tumor from her brain.

The Huron Police and Fire Department, football team, volleyball team, neighbors, friends, her entire family and the Huron High School marching band lined block after block, cheering her on.

News 5 Megan sees her friends lining the streets as she celebrates some brief time out of the hospital while she continues to fight cancer.

"It's crazy seeing all the support that I have," Megan said.

She continued, "It's my senior year, I want to be here at the football games and everything I can't be, and I can't see all my friends like I was able to."

This Huron homecoming parade was just for Megan, celebrating the brief time she has back home before she continues treatment at Cleveland Clinic.

News 5 Megan Krafty escorted by Huron Police and Fire to her high school where the streets were lined with teams, friends, and family.

On Thursday, Megan is headed back to the hospital to meet with her oncologists to see what's next in her fight to beat cancer. These two homecomings are now part of her senior year memories Megan never could have imagined but won't soon forget.

"Hopefully, beat cancer, obviously. And then, get to go to Toledo for college for pharmacy and get to live in the honors dorms. Yeah, big goals," Megan said.

Richard Krafty 17-year-old Megan Krafty had 70% of a glioma tumor removed from her brain.