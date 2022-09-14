17-year-old girl charged with murder after 22-year-old man fatally stabbed in Louisville park

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — A 17-year-old Louisville girl has been charged with murder after a 22-year-old Alliance man was found stabbed in the chest in Wildwood Park in Louisville Tuesday and later died, according to a news release from police.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, an officer patrolling the park was flagged down by a person who reported there was a stabbing in the park, the release states. Officers responded and found Michael G. Morris suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

Despite life-saving efforts by officers, the Louisville Fire Department and others present, Morris was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at a nearby hospital, police said.

The stabbing involved a knife and resulted from a fight between those involved, police said.

A 17-year-old Louisville girl is charged with murder, felonious assault and aggravated criminal trespass, the release states. A 15-year-old Louisville boy is charged with aiding and abetting in murder, felonious assault, aggravated criminal trespass and carrying a concealed weapon.

The fight involved multiple juveniles and stems from previous unresolved conflicts between some of those involved, police said.

The investigation is going and anyone with information is asked to call Louisville Police at 330-875-1607.

