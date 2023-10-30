17-year-old boy shot and killed in Akron

The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Romig Road.

When police arrived, they learned the 17-year-old allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a group of people.

Officials said the group was escorted out of the building when the altercation turned physical and the 17-year-old was shot multiple times.

He was transported to Akron General Medical Center, where he later died.

His identity has not been released.

According to Akron police, two others were shot in the incident, a 23-year-old woman and a 32-year-old male.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.