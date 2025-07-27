Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

17-year-old shot in Summit County fairgrounds parking lot late Saturday night

Shooting occurred after fair had closed for the day
The Summit County Fair is still on this year despite the pandemic.
Photo courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The Summit County Fair is still on this year despite the pandemic.
Posted

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot at the Summit County fairgrounds and left a 17-year-old injured.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m., after the fair had closed for the day.

A preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown man opened fire and several bullets struck a vehicle and the teen, who was inside it, the sheriff's office said. The shooter then drove off.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A specific description of the shooter is unavailable.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact the detective bureau at 330-643-8087.

This was the second incident in two days that occurred at the fairgrounds. On Friday, visitors had to leave a few minutes early after a group of people disrupted the evening.

Watch more about what happened:

Summit County Fair closed early Friday night due to 'small number of agitators' disrupting event

RELATED: Summit County Fair closed early Friday night due to 'small number of agitators' disrupting event

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.