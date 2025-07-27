17-year-old shot in Summit County fairgrounds parking lot late Saturday night

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot at the Summit County fairgrounds and left a 17-year-old injured.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m., after the fair had closed for the day.

A preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown man opened fire and several bullets struck a vehicle and the teen, who was inside it, the sheriff's office said. The shooter then drove off.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A specific description of the shooter is unavailable.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact the detective bureau at 330-643-8087.

This was the second incident in two days that occurred at the fairgrounds. On Friday, visitors had to leave a few minutes early after a group of people disrupted the evening.

