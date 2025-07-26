Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Summit County Fair closed early Friday night due to 'small number of agitators' disrupting event

The Summit County Fair is still on this year despite the pandemic.
Photo courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Posted

Visitors to the Summit County Fair had to leave a few minutes early Friday night after a group of people disrupted the evening.

According to the Summit County Fair Board, the barns were closed at 9:55 p.m., five minutes early, after several individuals ran through the fairgrounds "spreading false claims that someone was about to start shooting."

The fair board stated in a Facebook post that there was never any credible threat at the fair.

"Our top priority remains the safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers. Summit County Sheriff's Deputies are present throughout the six days of the fair to ensure that safety," the board said.

Around 10:30 p.m., a fight broke out on the midway, prompted by a video challenge and a juvenile was arrested for using a taser, the fair board said.

In response, officials closed the fair twenty minutes early to "prevent any further disturbances."

"We regret that a small number of agitators disrupted what is meant to be a safe and enjoyable family event," the fair board said.

In the post, officials reiterated that there wasn't any danger to the public.

"Again, we reaffirm that there was never any credible threat of a shooting, weapon, or other danger to fairgoers," the fair board said. "The Summit County Fair remains committed to providing a welcoming and secure environment for all members of our community."

