Your guide to Ohio county fairs in 2025

The Summit County Fair is still on this year despite the pandemic.
Photo courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Elephant ears, hand-squeezed lemonade, carnival rides and more can only mean one thing, county fair season is almost here.

Here is when the local fairs are scheduled to begin:

  • Lake County: July 22-27.
  • Summit County: July 22-27.
  • Medina County: July 28-August 3.
  • Richland County: August 3-9.
  • Holmes County: August 4-9.
  • Erie County: August 4-10.
  • Cuyahoga County: August 5-10.
  • Ashtabula County: August 5-10.
  • Huron County: August 11-16.
  • Lorain County: August 17-24.
  • Portage County: August 19-24.
  • Stark County: August 26-September 1.
  • Geuaga County: August 28-September 1.
  • Wayne County: Sept. 6-11.
  • Ashland County: Sept. 14-20.
  • Tuscarawas County: Sept. 15-21.
