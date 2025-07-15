Your guide to Ohio county fairs in 2025

Elephant ears, hand-squeezed lemonade, carnival rides and more can only mean one thing, county fair season is almost here.
Here is when the local fairs are scheduled to begin:
- Lake County: July 22-27.
- Summit County: July 22-27.
- Medina County: July 28-August 3.
- Richland County: August 3-9.
- Holmes County: August 4-9.
- Erie County: August 4-10.
- Cuyahoga County: August 5-10.
- Ashtabula County: August 5-10.
- Huron County: August 11-16.
- Lorain County: August 17-24.
- Portage County: August 19-24.
- Stark County: August 26-September 1.
- Geuaga County: August 28-September 1.
- Wayne County: Sept. 6-11.
- Ashland County: Sept. 14-20.
- Tuscarawas County: Sept. 15-21.