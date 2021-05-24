17-year-old wanted for rape who escaped facility in Warrensville Heights arrested Monday

CLEVELAND — On Monday, morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and federal agents in Cleveland arrested a 17-year-old fugitive who had been on the run after escaping from the Warrensville Developmental Center, according to a release OSHP.

The 17-year-old from Highland Hills had been on the run since May 15 when he escaped from the center where he was being treated, by court order.

He was awaiting trial on charges including robbery, aggravated robbery, grand theft, having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with an order of a police officer, assault, gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and rape.

An arrest warrant was obtained and investigators from the patrol’s Special Response Team and agents from the U.S. Marshals Service responded to a home in Cleveland where he was found hiding in an attic.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center where he will remain until his arraignment.

The case remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.