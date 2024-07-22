18 Ukrainian kids come to Cleveland to rebuild lives after war

Ukrainian orphans were honored at the Slavic Full Circle Church Sunday morning. Members from the church are hosting the kids for a month through the Uniting for Ukrainian Kids program.

For the next month, 18 kids will be able to learn ways to process their trauma and skills to rebuild their lives through different experiences and activities while being surrounded by love from their host families until they return home.

"They come from the warzone country that is currently under fire, and there is no end in sight; at least, they feel very little, if any, hope. I think this provides hope and opportunity for them to see and feel life beyond what's happening in Ukraine," said church member Maria Anastasia Romaso.

Iryna is visiting from Ukraine with her two daughters; for three years, she has been trying to protect her children while living in Ukraine without the support of her husband. Her husband was killed in battle while fighting against Russia.

"There are no safe places in Ukraine, and I have to do what I can to keep my girls safe because they can die," said Iryna.

She said she is too afraid to send her daughters to school or outside to play in Ukraine. But when she arrived in Cleveland, the fear temporarily had gone away.

"I see happiness in the kids, and for now they can forget about all the danger, they can sleep in peace for a second and leave the house," said Iryna.

Luda Zakhaarchuk has five kids of her own, but she said she wants to serve the kids and was the first Mother to sign up for the opportunity. They are hosting Severn Tamarov; his father lost his life after volunteering to fight for Ukraine.

"He's very traumatized and we're just trying to give him love, he showed up with a little backpack with barely anything inside," said Zakhaarchuk.

Severn said he is excited to be in America despite the difficulties he is facing in Ukraine.

"I like this country, many good people and good food here," said Severn.

All the families helping the children said they are honored to help make a difference and change one child's life at a time.

"We can all do a little something whether it's contribution or helping a kid for those three weeks, to help change their lives," said Romaso.