18-year-old charged for carjacking OSU coach visiting Cleveland on recruitment trip

An 18-year-old man is facing nearly two dozen charges for a Cleveland crime spree that lasted more than a month, including the carjacking of an OSU coach who visited Ginn Academy on a recruitment trip.
According to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, the suspect, Ja'Brian Howard, was allegedly involved in multiple crimes between Nov. 1 and Dec. 11.
On Nov. 1, authorities say that Howard robbed a 61-year-old man who was at an ATM withdrawing money with his 6-year-old son near St. Clair Avenue and East 152nd Street. The victim was pistol-whipped in the face. During the robbery, the victim pulled out a gun and shot Howard in the stomach in self-defense. Howard's 15-year-old accomplice was also struck by a bullet in the arm. The two would-be robbers drove away in a stolen Toyota Carolla.
Three separate incidents happened on Dec. 11.
The first occurred around 2 p.m. — In that instance, authorities say OSU football coach Keenan Bailey was carjacked at gunpoint, and his rented Dodge Durango was stolen.
Authorities said that about 30 minutes later, a 38-year-old woman sitting in her car in her driveway near East 103rd Street and Elk Avenue, with her three children inside, was also carjacked at gunpoint by Howard, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old.
At around 2:45 p.m., a 67-year-old woman parked at a home near Parkwood and Bryant avenues was approached by three teens. When one of the assailants pulled out a gun and demanded she open her door, the woman drove off and called police.
Around 4 p.m., authorities said Howard was spotted with four other people in a stolen vehicle. Responding officers used a helicopter to track the vehicle and its four occupants. The car was spotted driving erratically and at a high rate of speed. When it finally came to a stop, the occupants jumped out and ran off. They were captured a short time later, authorities said. A gun believed to have been used in the robbery was found at the scene.
A grand jury indicted Howard Monday on the following charges:
- Four counts of Aggravated Robbery
- Four counts of Robbery
- Four counts of Attempted Kidnapping
- Two counts of Felonious Assault
- Two counts of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
- One count of Discharge of Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises
- One count of Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone
- One count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
- One count of Receiving Stolen Property
According to the prosecutor's office, two of the individuals involved, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, have been charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. The other two individuals, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, have charges pending in juvenile court. Those charges weren't released.
