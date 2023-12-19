18-year-old charged for carjacking OSU coach visiting Cleveland on recruitment trip

An 18-year-old man is facing nearly two dozen charges for a Cleveland crime spree that lasted more than a month, including the carjacking of an OSU coach who visited Ginn Academy on a recruitment trip.

According to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, the suspect, Ja'Brian Howard, was allegedly involved in multiple crimes between Nov. 1 and Dec. 11.

On Nov. 1, authorities say that Howard robbed a 61-year-old man who was at an ATM withdrawing money with his 6-year-old son near St. Clair Avenue and East 152nd Street. The victim was pistol-whipped in the face. During the robbery, the victim pulled out a gun and shot Howard in the stomach in self-defense. Howard's 15-year-old accomplice was also struck by a bullet in the arm. The two would-be robbers drove away in a stolen Toyota Carolla.

Three separate incidents happened on Dec. 11.

The first occurred around 2 p.m. — In that instance, authorities say OSU football coach Keenan Bailey was carjacked at gunpoint, and his rented Dodge Durango was stolen.

Authorities said that about 30 minutes later, a 38-year-old woman sitting in her car in her driveway near East 103rd Street and Elk Avenue, with her three children inside, was also carjacked at gunpoint by Howard, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old.

At around 2:45 p.m., a 67-year-old woman parked at a home near Parkwood and Bryant avenues was approached by three teens. When one of the assailants pulled out a gun and demanded she open her door, the woman drove off and called police.

Around 4 p.m., authorities said Howard was spotted with four other people in a stolen vehicle. Responding officers used a helicopter to track the vehicle and its four occupants. The car was spotted driving erratically and at a high rate of speed. When it finally came to a stop, the occupants jumped out and ran off. They were captured a short time later, authorities said. A gun believed to have been used in the robbery was found at the scene.

A grand jury indicted Howard Monday on the following charges:



Four counts of Aggravated Robbery

Four counts of Robbery

Four counts of Attempted Kidnapping

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

One count of Discharge of Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

One count of Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone

One count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

One count of Receiving Stolen Property

According to the prosecutor's office, two of the individuals involved, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, have been charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. The other two individuals, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, have charges pending in juvenile court. Those charges weren't released.

